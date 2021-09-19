John Murphy, Nenagh & Cashel

Clonaslee, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and formerly of New Inn, Cashel.

September 18th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Mary and Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Tom Quigley, Michael’s partner Patricia, his adored grandchildren Alan, Lauren, Danielle and Sarah, and great-grandchildren Conor, Michael and Cormac, Alan’s fiancee Julie, Lauren’s husband Shane, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday for Funeral Mass, at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Family flowers only.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

