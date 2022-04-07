John Mulhall, Holycross and Drombane

Graiguenoe, Holycross and formerly Rosmult, Drombane, Thurles.

Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Kathleen, adoring daughter Caitríona, grandson Cormac, son-in-law Brian (Cashin, Ballyfin, Co Laois), brothers Pat, Tom and Eamonn, sisters Sheila (Coonan) and Mary (Hyland), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Please wear facemasks and no handshaking when attending the funeral.