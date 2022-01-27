John Morris, Lisronagh

John Morris

Monroe, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

John passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Anne (Doyle), Gemma and Claire, son Richard, grandchildren Sam, Lucy, Chloe, Jamie and Nuala, sons-in-law Pa and Guillaume, Anita, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm for close relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with public health advice regarding face covering and hand shaking.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence