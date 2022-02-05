John Moroney, New Inn

Boytonrath, New Inn.

John died peacefully in the wonderful care of St Anthony’s Unit Clonmel.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Catherine, Patricia and Anita, sons Sean and Brendan, brother Willie, sons in law Pat, Brendan and Adrian, daughter in law Ailish, brother in law Paddy, sisters in law Eileen and Lily, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Gavin, McKayla, Niamh, Eimear,Ava, Niall, Sienna, Leon, Eoin, Theo, Alice and Shane, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (E25FX97) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm for family friends and neighbours.

John’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed here.

