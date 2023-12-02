John Moloney , Limerick and Nenagh

Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick. Late of Customs and Excise and formerly of Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

December 1st 2023, peacefully at the Ennis Road Care Facility. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Dermot and Fergus and daughter Niamh, daughters-in-law Audrey and Sarah, son-in-law Neil, adored grandchildren Jack, Ciara, Orla and Eimear, brothers William and Dan and sisters Sally, Alice, Kathleen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Monday (4th December) from 5pm to 6.30pm follow by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (5th December) at 11am followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

John’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/