John McNamara, Clonmel

Shamrock Hill, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

President of Clonmel Commercials Football Club.

Died peacefully on 3rd September 2021 in Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen , sons and daughters Suzanne, Joe, Una and John, grandchildren Neil, Eoin, Conor, Aoife, Cillian, Milo, Alby and Townes, son in law John Sweeney, daughters in law, Alison and Caroline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

John’s funeral cortége will leave the funeral home at 12.30pm on Monday for SS. Peter and Paul’s Church.

Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

John’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence