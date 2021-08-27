John McKeogh, Ballina

John McKeogh

Roulagh, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary. 24th August 2021 at the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Paddy, Martin and Jeddy, sister Ann, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arrival on Monday 30th August at Our Lady and St Lua’s Church Ballina, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/Ballina

Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Please adhere to Government guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid 19.

