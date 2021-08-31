John McGrath, Dublin and Templemore

Glasnevin, Dublin formerly Barnane, Templemore.

29th of August 2021

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Renee, devoted daughter Triona and sons Liam and Frank, grandchildren Eoin, Lucy, Johnny and Carter, brothers Liam and Michael, sister Breda, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Requiem mass in St. Columba Parish Church, Iona Road, Dublin on Thursday Morning at 10-30 am. Arriving for Interment in Drom Cemetery at approximately 3.30pm.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence