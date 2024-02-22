John Maher, Bansha

Barnlough, Bansha.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Val and proud father to his children Michelle, Johnny, Kelly, Jacqueline, Valerie, Tommy and Eimear. Much loved grandfather to Dani, Sadhbh, Jack, Sam and Sienna. Dearest brother to Brigid Ann, Mary and Marty. Deeply regretted by his children’s partners, brothers-in-law Dick and Jerry, sisters-in-law Vonnie, Mary and Helen, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Mary, beloved Kitty and brothers Tom, Dick and Pat.

Reposing at his home in Barnlough, Bansha, E34VX45 on Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

Service and cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy Co. Cork on Saturday at 2pm.

The service will be streamed live via the Island Crematorium webcam at: https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

House private on Saturday morning.

Family flowers only please.