John Loughnane, Templemore and Borrisoleigh

Church Avenue, Templemore, and formerly of Chapel Street, Borriosleigh.

On 21st of May 2023, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff and nurses in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Brigid and Ned, sisters Mary, Annette and Bessie and brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Anne, daughters Áine (Hennessy), Fíona (Burke), Sorcha (Farrell), sons Cúilan, Gearóid and Rónán, brother Eddie, sisters-in-law Joan and Sally, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his twenty grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening from 4pm.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

