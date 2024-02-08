John Leamy, Cashel

Ballytarsna Hackett, Cashel

February 7th 2024, peacefully in the care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge.

Beloved brother of the late Kathleen Crowe (Thurles) and Mary McInerney (Cashel).

John, deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, daughters Eileen, Brid, Mary and Kate, sons Jerry and Jim, adored grandad of Kate, Molly and Ellie Kennedy, Claire McGovern, Grace and Tom Purcell, Robert, Cora and David Leamy, Edward and Oliver Ryan, daughter-in-law Laura, sons-in-law Michael, Donal, James and Ger, brothers-in-law Michael O’Dwyer and Patrick Crowe, sisters-in-law Sr. Jo O’Dwyer and Mary O’Farrell, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.