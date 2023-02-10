John Kennedy, Nenagh

Bredagh, Toomevara, Nenagh.

Passed away peacefully on the 10th February 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, brother Vincent, sisters Katherine and Marie, brothers-in-law Theo and Shawn, nieces and nephews Rόisίn, Jackson, Ciara, Eabha, Lauren, Rachel and Rory, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his father John and brother Adrian.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday, from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Gortagarryon Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or Milford Care Centre, Limerick.