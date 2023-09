John Kelly, Cappawhite

Hillview, Chadville, Cappawhite.

September 8th 2023, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Denis and Daniel, daughters Maureen, Margaret and Catherine, brothers Dick and Denis Martin, sister Meta, grandchildren Regan, Donnacha, Reuben, Robyn and Páudi, daughters-in-law Ena Daly and Nora Hassett and Maureen’s partner Michael Butler, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite (E34 WR83) Sunday evening from 5.30 pm until 7.30 p

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s cemetery, Tipperary.