John Keating, Fethard, UK, and Co. Kilkenny

Fethard, and formerly of Shropshire, UK, and Scotsboro, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Wednesday, 5th July 2023.

Pre-deceased by his parents Cissie and Jack and his brother Patrick.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Thomas and James, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Friday, 7th July from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Prayers on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 3pm.

Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to The Keating Family.