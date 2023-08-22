John Keating, Dublin and Clonmel

Dalkey, County Dublin and Clonmel.

August 17th 2023. Suddenly, but peacefully.

Multi-award winning artist, but most importantly dearly beloved husband of Miriam and devoted Dad to Rebecca and Ruth. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughters, their partners Matthew and Alex, his sisters Monica, Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Italy.

Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey followed by cremation in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/dalkey

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers to https://www.sightsavers.org/