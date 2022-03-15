John Keane, Cahir and Cashel

Barrack Street, Cahir and formerly of Abbeyside, Cashel.

John passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Billy, sisters Mary and Winnie. He will be sadly missed by his son Liam, daughter in law Anita, grandson Lucas, his wife Mary [nee O’Callaghan] sisters Joanie (O’Connor) and Catherine (Mooney), brothers in law, Dan and Al, sister in law Tessie, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11.30 to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian appeal at donate.redcross.ie/ or to The Irish United Nations Veterans at https://www.iunva.ie/about-us-2

Due to the current rise in Covid cases, the family requested for anyone attending John’s funeral to please wear a mask.