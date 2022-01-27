John Joseph Treacy, Cloughjordan

John Joseph Treacy

Arrowe Park, Townsfields, Cloughjordan. Died Peacefully on Monday 24th of January in University Hospital Waterford.

Predeceased by his father Johnny. Sadly missed by his mother Rose, partner Mary and brother Patrick, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in SS Michael & John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass for John Joseph will be celebrated in SS Michaels & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Friday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Condolences may be left below.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-shaking.

