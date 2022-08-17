John Joseph (Joe) Kelly, Swindon and Terryglass

Swindon, England and formerly of Terryglass

Sadly passed away on July 21st 2022 in Swindon, England

In his 90th year.

Loving husband of Mamie (deceased), sadly missed by his sons, John, James and Peter. Grandfather of David, Tom, Stephen ,Christopher and Simon. Great Grandfather of Lincoln, Austin and Sullivan. Also sadly missed by Jane, Jane, Hazel, Liz, Holly, Joe, Jack, Leanne and Philip, extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass on Monday 22nd August at 10-45am for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Irish Heart Foundation (www.irishheart.ie)