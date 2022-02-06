John (Johnny) Ryan, Holycross

Cormackstown, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his brother Eddie and sister Chris.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Peggy ( neé O’Keeffe ), sons Pat, Johnny and Michael, daughters Cathryn, Paula and AnnMarie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary and Linda, sons-in-law Michael, Padraig and Derek, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary, Pat and Margaret relatives, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 7th February, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 8th Frebruary at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

The mass can be viewed here.

