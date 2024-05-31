John (Johnny) Quirke, Littleton

Derryhogan, Littleton, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Bridget, brother Jimmy and baby sister Bridget.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family; son Séan, daughter Katie and their mother Kathleen, brothers Pat, Timmy and Donal, sisters Marjorie (Ryan), Sheila (Gleeson), Mary (Walsh) and Caroline (Graham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballymoreen cemetery.