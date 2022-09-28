John (Johnny) Maher, Templemore

Graiguefrahane, Loughmore, Templemore.

27th of September 2022, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, CrossPatrick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tessie, daughters Bríd, Anne and Marie, sons Tom, Paul and Brendan, daughters in law Marie and Deirdre and adored grandchildren Ruth, Ella, Sean and Eoghan, sister Sr. Mary Aquin Maher, (St. John of God’s Convent, Wexford) sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday Evening from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com