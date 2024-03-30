John (Johnny) Kelly, Lorrha

St. Ruadhán’s Terrace, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary

John passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, 28th March 2024, after a short illness, at home and in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his father Michael and mother Nancy.

John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his daughters Melissa and Jessica, his sister Mary (Broder), Melissa’s Fiancé Brian, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, members of the extended family, his friends and neighbours.

John will repose at Dignity Funeral Care, Funeral Home, on the grounds of Portumna Retirement Village (H53 AY18) on Sunday, 31st of March, from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral cortege arriving at St Ruadhán’s Church, Lorrha, Co Tipperary (E45 K319) on Monday, the 1st of April, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass for John at 11am. Burial afterwards in Terryglass Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request.

John’s family would like to thank the staff at UHL and the nursing team at Milford Hospice for their wonderful care.

Donations, if desired, can be made to Milford Hospice using the following link: https://milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/.