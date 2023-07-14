John Johnny Flynn, Carrick-on-Suir

St. Molleran’s, Carrick-on-Suir.

Tipperary President of the Swan Gaa Club, Carrick-on-Suir.

Pre deceased by his wife Kathleen,brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by his loving children sons Robbie and Ray, daughters Deirdre and Pauline, partner Onora, sisters Kathleen and Ann, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, Ger and Martin, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren John, Robert, Lorna, Conor, Claire and Aidan, great grandchildren Spencer, Pippa, Sheena and Isabelle, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Johnny rest in peace.

Johnny will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home New Street Carrick on Suir on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Johnny will be arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Monday for requiem mass at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.