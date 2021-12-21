John (Johnny) Fitzgerald, New Inn

Masterstown, New Inn, Cashel.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence