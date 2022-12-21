John Joe Ryan (Pop), Nenagh

Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh

December 21st 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Rivervale Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Nonie (Maher) & step brother Liam (Haverty).

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Sean & Paddy, daughter’s Anne Marie (Phelan), Concepta (Quigley), Catherine ( Flannery), Maeve (Hartford), Carmel (Cawley) , daughter’s in law Olga (Giles) & Annette (Cass), sons in law Mark, Oliver, Tony, Bernard, & Robbie, stepbrother Pat (Haverty) & stepsister Mary (Power), his 15 adored grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock – arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. followed by burial in Ardcroney old cemetery.