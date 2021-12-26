John Joe Maher, Thurles

Grawn, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford.

Predeceased by his wife Monica and infant son Matthew.

Deeply regretted by his sons Barry and Noel, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law Pauline and Mairéad , grand-daughter Éabha, sisters Bríd, Mona, Bernie and Mairéad, brother Mattie, sisters in law Mary, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Johnny (Barnaville) and Mike (Murray), nephews, nieces, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 27th December from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris, Thurles on Tuesday 28th December at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

