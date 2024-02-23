John Joe Kent, Ballina

Ballymalone, Balllina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Hospice and previously of Lakes Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Lena. John Joe will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia (Feehily) and daughters Maggie, Nicola and Martina. His loving and caring siblings Jimmy, Rita and Annette. His loyal nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law. His sons-in-law Michael Grey and Sean Hogan. His grandchildren Sarah, Nicola, Eoghan, Lena, Alice, and Stella. Extended family, neighbours, and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Saturday the 24th of February at 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Funeral Mass at 11:30am on Sunday the 25th of February, followed by burial in Ballina Church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : http://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher

House Private Please

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or a Dementia charity.