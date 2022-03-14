John Joe Dunne, Nenagh

Mountpleasant, Ballymackey, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his mother Agnes, father Rody and sister Patricia Ryan (Farneigh).

Much loved brother of Jim (Emill) and Oliver (Dublin), Margaret O’Meara (Kilbiller) and Noeleen Maher (Clonmore). Brothers- in-law, Rody, Seamus and Michéal, sisters-in-law, Joan and Aoife, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May John Joe Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church Toomevara on Wednesday for his Requiem mass at 12pm.

Those who cannot attend his mass can view the Live Stream on the Toomevara Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in the SS Michaels & Johns Church grounds Cloughjordan.