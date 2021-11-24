John (Jackie) Purcell, Thurles

48 Croke Gardens, Thurles,

Predeceased by his wife Kitty, daughters Paula and Helen.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Michael and Eddie, daughters Mary, Jean, Kathleen, Breda and Clair, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/

