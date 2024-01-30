John (Jackie) O’Connell, Kilsheelan and Fethard

Cloughcarrigeen, Kilsheelan and formerly Coleman, Fethard.

John passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel on Monday morning in the presence of his loving family. Recently pre-deceased by his wife Jean, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Nora, Mary, Barbara and Sinéad, son Peter, grandchildren D.J. and Jean, brothers Joe, Connie and Peter, sisters Mary and Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.