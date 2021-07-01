John ‘Jackie’ Moore, Grange

John (Jackie) Moore

Ballindoney, Grange.

Jackie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Michael (Micky Moore), nieces Linda, Jacqueline, Sharon and Susan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortége leaving Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Nicholas’s Church Grange for mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on premvideo.com/funeral

