John (Jackie) Maher, Thurles

John (Jackie) Maher

Mill Road, Ballynunty, Thurles

Jackie will be missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends, in particular his good friend Martin Lawlor.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St’s Patrick and Oliver Church, Glengoole on Tuesday morning at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

House strictly private. No flowers or Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to “Mo Chara”.