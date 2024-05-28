John (Jackie) Lawlor, Clonmel

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary / Co Waterford.

Jackie passed away peacefully after a short illness at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brother Thomas and sister Joan (Howley).

Beloved husband of Avril and loving father of Rosemarie, Eoin, Niamh, Deirdre and Louise, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Nylah, Keavy, Jack, Harry, Lua, Alba, Otis, Maisy, Ben and Leyla, brothers Billy and Michael, sister Mairéad (Berrigan), sons-in-law Phillip, Paul, Karl and Tony, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.