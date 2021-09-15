John “Jackie” Hannon, Shinrone

Glencorrig, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly Moynure, Brosna, Birr

Died 14th September 2021 in his 80th year peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42 E125) from 5 until 8 o’clock.

Private removal on Friday to St. Marys Church Shinrone (R42 WT26) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Cronan’s Cemetery Roscrea.

Jackie’s funeral mass will be live streamed on the Mary Shinrone Facebook page

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to The Parkinson Society c/o Treacy’s Funeral Directors, Shinrone.

House private please.

