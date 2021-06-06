John ‘Jackie’ Brennan, Borrisokane

John ‘Jackie’ Brennan

Milford, Borrisokane.

Died peacefully on the 4th June 2021 in his 80th year, surrounded by his loving family. Jackie, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Kelly) and dear father of Helen, Louise, Francis and Patrick.Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Carmel, brothers Noel, Louis and Eamon, daughter in-law Kate, sons in-law Niall and Brendan, grandchildren Jessica, Thomas and Joseph, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with government and HSE regulations, Jackie’s funeral will take place privately.

Jackie’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday at 11:30am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, for a private requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie’s Mass can be viewed from 12 noon on Monday on twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence