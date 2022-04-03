John (Jack) Walsh T.O.S.F., Clonmel

“Ardanoir”, Mountain Road, Clonmel.

John passed away peacefully at home (in his 107th year) on Saturday afternoon.

Pre-deceased by his wife Ciss (nee O’Dwyer) he will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary (Hayden), Joan (Walsh) and Ruth (Jenkins), sons Dr Colman and Frank, brother Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marjorie & Philippa, sons-in-law Rupert, David & Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.