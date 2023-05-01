John (Jack) Looney, Nenagh

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family, following a short illness.

Predeceased by his beloved father Johnny & brother Richard.

Will be sadly missed by his loving mother Kate, his brothers & sisters Michael, Frances, Donal & Catherine. His Aunt Margaret, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours relatives and friends May Jack Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice Limerick.