John (Jack) Keays, Nenagh

Ballywilliam, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 18th Sept 2021.

Predeceased by his brother Jimmy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his cherished family Jean, Mary, Gerry, Robert & Kenneth. Grandchildren Edel, Orla, Bryan, Jack, Kirsty, Dean, Lee, David, Barry & Amy. Great grandchildren Eoin and Eva. Brother Billy & sister Ann. Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Jack Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking.

Remains arriving at Ballywilliam Church on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

