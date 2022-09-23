John (Jack) Flannery, Coolbawn

Bellevue, Coolbawn.

Peacefully surrounded by his family, predeceased by his beloved wife Joan, daughter Myra and son Keith. Sadly missed by his sons Eugene, John, Denis, Paul, Declan and Nigel, daughter in laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Saturday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday afternoon to Kilbarron Church arriving at 1.15pm for funeral mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

House Private.