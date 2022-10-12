John Hogan, Nenagh & London

Hackney, London & formerly of Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh.

14th September 2022, Peacefully at Whipps Cross University Hospital London.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Frankie & Mary, Grand Daughter Aoife and sister Margaret (Carr). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 58 years Maureen and children Frank, Sharon, Sean & Michael. Daughters in law Susan, Shelly & Jody, Grandchildren Becky, Jack, Ryan, Mollie, Frankie, James & Hope. Brothers Liam, Francis, Jimmy, Donal and sister Nancy. Relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

His Requiem mass takes place on Friday at 12pm at the Church of Our Lady of Grace & St Teresa of Avila Chingford London. Burial afterwards in Chingford Mount Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Ireland.

To view the mass please go to the Church Our Lady of Grace & St Teresa of Avila Chingford London Facebook page.