John Hickey, Carrick on Suir

Late of St Mollerans, Carrickbeg, Carrick on Suir.

Died 18th September 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Dick, sisters Breda and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Arriving at St Mollerans Church, Carrickbeg, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

For those who would like to watch the funeral Mass, please do so on the following link https://www.irishlivestream.com/23092021jk

