John Healy, Grangemockler

Currasilla, Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir.

November 16th, 2022. (Peacefully), in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Cashel Residential Older Persons Service (Tír na nÓg ward).

Predeceased by his wife Eleanor and parents Michael and Mary, will be deeply missed by his son Cormac, daughter-in-law Adrieanne, and loving grandchildren Gareth, Colin and Alex. He will be forever loved and missed by his sisters Josephine and Kathleen, his brother Jim, brother-in-law Kieran, sisters-in-law Nuala and Alma, nieces & nephews, extended family, neighbours especially the Power families and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his residence (E32 HE94) on Friday from 3pm with removal at 7pm to St Marys Church, Grangemockler for 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.