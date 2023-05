Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by his parent’s Maurice and Anastatia, brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Nancy and Elizabeth.

Deeply regretted by his brother’s Willie and Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

John will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.