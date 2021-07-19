John Hanrahan, Emly and formerly Solohead and Clonmel

Gorteen, Emly and formerly of Solohead and Derrygrath, Clonmel.

John died peacefully on July 17th at UHL surrounded by family.

Pre-deceased by his first wife Mena, father Edmond, mother Kathleen, brother Eddie, sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Edward, Neil and Martin, daughters Bobby (Murphy, Emly), Trisha, Annie (Lonergan, Emly), Sheila (Lahart, Newbridge, Co. Kildare), Franses (Lahart, Killenaule), Helen (Mc Loughlin, Limerick), Angela & Mandy (Limerick), sisters Kathleen (Hanrahan, Clonmel) and Mary (O’Flaherty, Corriconeen, Clonmel), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 14 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

John’s funeral Cortagé will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 11am for 11.30am Mass in St. Ailbe’s Church, Emly. Mass will be lived streamed (when link is available).

Due to the current restrictions funeral will be private for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in St. Nicolas’s Church Cemetery, Grange, Clonmel. E91 KW80 via Cahir & Derrygrath.

