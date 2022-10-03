John Hanley, Cahir

Kilmoyler, Cahir

John, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, with his family by his side.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents Dan and Elizabeth (nee O’ Brien) brothers Donal and Vincent, sister Carmel and her partner Darren, Godson Jack, niece Grace, Uncles, Aunts, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Wednesday morning for Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice