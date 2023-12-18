John Guest, Nenagh and Terryglass

Cudville Green, Nenagh and formerly of Terryglass.

Retired Detective Inspector, An Garda Siochana.

December 17th 2023 peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Jim, Bill, Esther, Hilda, Breeda, Martin and Raymond.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rita and family Orla, John and Roberta. Sisters Sr Annamay and Dympna. Brothers Ned and Gerry. Grandsons Ben, Charlie, Robbie, Seán, Noah, Sam and Eli. Sons in law Brendan (Casey) and Barry (Kelly). Daughter in law Amanda and Caroline, nieces, nephews, neighbours , relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral home, Nenagh (E45X094) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday at 12:45pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Killodiernan cemetery, Puckane.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to friends of Nenagh Hospital.

May “Big John” Rest In Peace.

House strictly private.

Livestream of John’s funeral mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie