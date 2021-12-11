John Grace, Thurles & Nenagh

Castlepark, Thurles and formerly Friar St, Nenagh.

Unexpectedly at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Moll, brother Tony.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Geraldine, sons Robbie, Nigel and David, their partners Sabrina and Laura, brothers Martin and Seamie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Mona, Joan, Susan and Emily, brother in law Barry, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 12th December from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 13th December at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Followed by Private Cremation.

Family Flowers Only.

The mass will be streamed on thurlesparish.ie.

