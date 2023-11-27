John Grace, (Johnny G), Nenagh

Pallasbeg, Newtown, Nenagh and Ballygraigue Estate, Nenagh.

November 24th 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Jackie and Mary Grace and his baby sister Ellen.

Much loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his daughter Rachel, his siblings Pat, Mike and Mary (Coffey), sisters-in-law Margaret and Anne, brother-in-law Seamus (Shay), his nieces and nephews J.P., Jenny, Michael, David, Simon, Eoin, Brian and Ciara, his cousin and lifelong friend Joe, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed here

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.