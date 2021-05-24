John Gahan, Kildare and Clonmel

Kildare Town, Kildare and Clonmel.

Retired Lt Col, Irish Army.

At his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ber, daughters Grace and Paula, son Edward, son-in-law Michael, grandson Emmet, Paula’s partner Nikhil, sister Martha, brothers Tony and Ward, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please.

