John Fitzgerald, Glengoole and Killenaule

Mellison, Glengoole, Thurles and formerly Crohane, Killenaule

1st June 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, son Seán, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Mia & Zach, brother Danny, sisters Joan & Frances, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule on Friday evening from 6.30 to 8 o’clock.

Arriving to St Patrick & Oliver’s Church Glengoole on Saturday morning at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

